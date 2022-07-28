Man accused of raping minor arrested

After a minor girl was allegedly raped on her way to school, Noida police arrested a 20-year-old man who was shot at as he allegedly tried to evade arrest Wednesday, police said.

“The accused was taken for a medical examination to the district hospital pursuant to the arrest. After the examination, he allegedly tried to escape. The accused pelted stones at the police team, and they fired back leading to an injury in his leg,” said Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida).

“The girl was on her way to school Wednesday morning when the accused allegedly lured her into accompanying him to a jungle area nearby, where he allegedly raped her and fled,” said Gyan Singh, Station House Officer, Sector 24 police station. Singh said the girl did not know the accused. “He was arrested from the jungle area in Sector 25A, which is spread over a km,” Singh said.

An FIR under IPC section 376 (Punishment for rape) and POCSO sections 3(Penetrative sexual assault)/4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.