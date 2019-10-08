Noida: Man abducts and rapes teen at hotel room, with help from manager

Two persons, including a hotel manager, were arrested in connection with the rape of a teenager in Greater Noida. According to police, the main accused, Deepanshu, allegedly kidnapped the girl and raped her, while the manager, Sakib, allegedly helped him carry out the crime.

“We received information on Friday that a student was kidnapped and raped on the premises of a hotel, associated with OYO Rooms. It was found that the accused, a bike mechanic, abducted the minor and took her to a room in the hotel after booking it online. The manager was also allegedly part of it. During questioning, both admitted to the crime and have been sent to judicial custody,” said the SHO of the police station concerned.

According to police, the girl’s relative approached the station and filed an FIR. Police found that Deepanshu was in a car when he spotted the girl, who was walking to school to take an exam. Police said the accused and the victim hailed from two different villages.

To avoid suspicion, police said the manager allegedly did not enter the actual names of the accused and the victim.

An OYO spokesperson said: “While we are in the process of collating details of allegations, we reiterate our stand to cooperate with law enforcement authorities…”