‘They tried to kill my brother’: Family in shock after Noida road rage, victim critical

The family of a 28-year-old businessman, who was mowed down by a car at Noida’s Mahamaya flyover, has demanded stringent action against the five accused students, particularly the one who was at the wheel, saying they drove into him with an intention to kill. The victim, Divakar Motwani, continues to be in a serious condition with injuries to his head and multiple leg fractures.

Kanchan, Motwani’s sister, said the family was shocked at seeing the video. “These men tried to kill my brother…. He was returning from a business meeting. He runs an online marketing platform and has been trying to grow the business for two years. Doctors are saying he has severe injuries on his head and multiple fractures on his legs. I want strict action against the accused,” she said.

A video of the incident shows the accused arguing with a group of men, including Motwani, over their cars colliding. After some time, they get inside their car, hit Motwani’s vehicle, and then run over him. The video shows him being flung into the air.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday when Motwani was returning from a meeting. He was with his friends and clients when the accused’s vehicle, an i20, hit their car. Motwani’s vehicle followed the i20 and eventually got them to stop at Mahamaya flyover, where an argument broke out.

The main accused has been identified as Naveen Avana (21), who was allegedly at the wheel and is studying hotel management. He lives with his family in Noida. His friends – Abhinav Sehgal (21), Nitesh Gupta (22), Surya Bhatia (22) and Vijayant Bhati (22) – have also been arrested. All are residents of Noida. While Bhatia’s family runs a restaurant at, Sehgal, Gupta and Bhati are studying at a private college in Noida.

Motwani’s family has started an online campaign demanding justice for him, as he remains admitted at Kailash Hospital, undergoing treatment for brain haemorrhage. Doctors said he could have multiple blood clots and is critical.

His friend, Himanshu Agrawal, who runs a toys business, recalled: “We were only objecting to them hitting our car. They started fighting. One of them, who was drunk, then got into the car. They drifted towards us. We managed to save ourselves but they hit Motwani and he was flung into the air. They then ran over him.”

Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP (Noida), denied allegations of any of the accused being drunk. “It is clear that he (the accused) deliberately hit the victim. We immediately registered a case under attempted murder and arrested all five involved. Strict legal action will be taken as per the enquiry.”