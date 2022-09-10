Lineman electrocuted in Noida: UP electricity board to grant Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin

After a lineman was electrocuted while repairing electric lines in Noida’s Sector 10, officials at Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Friday said a primary inquiry into the incident has been carried out.

A senior official at UPPCL said, “The lineman was a contractual worker, and they are deployed through agencies. In the said incident, we have already carried out a primary inquiry. Precautions were observed while carrying out repairs. The whole line was shut down. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh, mentioned in the clause in the contract, will be provided to the victim’s family.” The official said if any additional facts arise, they will be looked into.

Police said a complaint has not been received in the incident yet. “The body has been sent for post-mortem, after which it will be received by the family,” Vireshpal Giri, Station House Officer, Phase 1 police station said Friday. On Thursday, Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said that if a complaint is filed, action will be taken.

Between 3 and 3.30 pm on Thursday, Mohd. Jumrati Ansari was repairing electricity lines in the area, and the power supply on the line was shut. “Another lineman told us that the power on that line was shut. It was on the second line. Somehow, the line he was working on became live, leading to his death,” claimed Mohd. Shabbir, Jumrati’s nephew.

Ansari claimed he went to the UPPCL office and learnt that the line that his uncle was working on was switched on suddenly.

Jumrati was taken to the emergency ward at Kailash Hospital but succumbed to injuries. He is survived by his wife and six children.

Originally from Bihar, Jumrati had been working as a lineman for the past five years and was the sole breadwinner of his family. He lived in Sector 9, Noida with his family.