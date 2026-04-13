Noida Labour Protest News Today Live Updates: Police on high alert after Noida workers protest turns violent, traffic from Chilla Border hit

Ahead of the protests, the DM had also appealed to the workers to maintain peace and harmony. She asked the workers not to pay attention to rumours.
(PTI)
Noida Labour Protest News Today Live Updates: Delhi Police is on high alert after a protest by factory workers in Noida Phase 2 turned violent with incidents of stone pelting and vandalism reported. Several police teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of unrest. With intensified barricading at key border points, several commuters are stuck in massive jams on different roads entering the Capital.
What are the workers protesting against? According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration. The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.
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Police advisory: “Senior police and administrative officials, along with police forces, are present at all locations. The situation is being continuously monitored. Police and administrative officials are consistently making efforts to persuade workers to maintain peace and restraint. Law and order is being maintained using minimal force as required. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours,” police officials told PTI.
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