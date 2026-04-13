Noida Labour Protest News Today Live Updates: Police on high alert after Noida workers protest turns violent, traffic from Chilla Border hit

Ahead of the protests, the DM had also appealed to the workers to maintain peace and harmony. She asked the workers not to pay attention to rumours. (PTI)

Noida Labour Protest News Today Live Updates: Delhi Police is on high alert after a protest by factory workers in Noida Phase 2 turned violent with incidents of stone pelting and vandalism reported. Several police teams have been deployed at all motorable roads connecting Noida to different parts of Delhi, particularly at major border points with Uttar Pradesh, to prevent any spillover of unrest. With intensified barricading at key border points, several commuters are stuck in massive jams on different roads entering the Capital.

What are the workers protesting against? According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration. The protest, however, escalated into violence as some participants allegedly vandalised property, pelted stones and set a vehicle on fire.

Story continues below this ad Police advisory: “Senior police and administrative officials, along with police forces, are present at all locations. The situation is being continuously monitored. Police and administrative officials are consistently making efforts to persuade workers to maintain peace and restraint. Law and order is being maintained using minimal force as required. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours,” police officials told PTI. Live Updates Apr 13, 2026 12:54 PM IST Noida Labour Protest News Today Live Updates: Noida Link Road blocked by protesters, use DND, says police In the latest traffic advisory, Delhi Police has urged commuters to use DND for travelling to Noida as Link Road coming from Chilla Border has been completely blocked by protesters. The police wrote on X, "Traffic at Noida severely affected due to on going agitation by the workers from private factories. They have completely blocked Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected. Public is hereby advised to plan their journey accordingly and use DND for travelling to Noida. Traffic intending to go to Noida may use DND from Sarai Kale Khan or alternatively use NH 24 - Kondli Bridge and enter Noida through Noida Mod." Apr 13, 2026 12:41 PM IST Hi! Welcome to Noida Labour Protest live blog A few hours ago, the situation turned violent in Noida Phase 2 with reported incidents of stone pelting and vandalism. A large number of workers from various industrial units gathered to press for their long-pending demand for salary revision and raised slogans during the demonstration. However, the situation has escalated and Delhi police is on high alert to avoid any untoward incident. If you are commuting through Delhi-NCR, track us here for LIVE updates and more information on the protest and traffic details.

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