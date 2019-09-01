Noida journalists occupied land, extorted money: Police

The four journalists arrested for allegedly publishing fake news on police officers were also allegedly involved in illegal land occupation, soliciting money for favours and intimidation, police said Saturday.

The four accused — Chandan Rai, Nitish Pandey, Sushil Pandit and Udit Goyal — were arrested last week for allegedly publishing defamatory content against police officers to blackmail them.

“Initial investigation has revealed that the accused published false content so that officers would help them with monetary benefits. The accused have also violated Norm Of Journalistic Conduct, 2018, which pertains to the role of press,” said Noida Police in a statement.

According to police, a relative of the accused Nitish Pandey, who operated the website policenewsup.com, had allegedly occupied a large part of land in Chaikhandi between 2011-13. A case was also registered against the person, and Pandey had allegedly tried to coerce the SSP to remove his relative’s name from the FIR, said police.

Sushil Pandit, Udit Goyal, and a fifth accused Raman Thakur who is absconding, allegedly colluded with the then Sector 20 SHO, Manoj Pant, to remove a name from the FIR in connection with a call centre fraud case, police said.

According to police, accused Chandan Rai would get photographs clicked with senior officers and extort money in return for getting licences made and influencing transfer postings.

Police said they have recovered WhatsApp chats and audio recordings, wherein the accused have admitted to publishing fake fake news.

Police said that teams have been formed to trace and nab Thakur.