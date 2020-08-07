Noida: Jobless since March, 48-year-old hangs self

When the police and locals broke into the house, Dharm was found hanging from the ceiling fan. (Representational) When the police and locals broke into the house, Dharm was found hanging from the ceiling fan. (Representational)

A 48-year-old man was found hanging at his Noida residence on Thursday, with police suspecting he took the step as he lost his job in March.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Dharm Dutt, was alone at home when he took the step. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and will hand it over to the family who will be travelling to Noida from Uttarakhand.

“A call to 112 was made by the Dharm’s brother-in-law as no one was answering the door to his house. When the police and locals broke into the house, Dharm was found hanging from the ceiling fan. We did not find any suicide letter but it appears the lack of job led to the action. We will be questioning family members,” said Farmood Ali, SHO Phase 2.

According to police, Dharm was living with his wife and son in EWS flats. Following the lockdown, Dharm’s family had shifted to Terhi Garhwal from where they originally hailed from. Family members told police that Dharm had financial problems since he had lost his job in March during the lockdown. He worked in the managerial department of an IT-firm based in Sector 63, where he had been working for more than two years.

On Thursday afternoon, Dharm’s brother-in-law Shashi Bhushan had come to his house following Raksha Bandhan celebrations. After numerous calls to Dharm’s phone and repeated knocks went unanswered, Shashi called the police who broke the door open.

