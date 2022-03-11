Noida to Jewar — in eight Uttar Pradesh seats falling in NCR, a BJP clean sweep

The BJP has swept eight seats in the National Capital Region of Uttar Pradesh — Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahiba-bad, Ghaziabad, and Modi Nagar.

In six of the eight seats, BJP candidates secured over 50% votes, signifying a clear wave in support of the party in NCR. The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance failed to garner sufficient votes and came second in all eight seats.

In Noida, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh won by a record margin — polling 70% of the votes (2,44,319) votes in his favour — and defeating SP’s Sunil Choudhary, who secured 62,806 votes. Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak came a distant third with 13,494 votes.

Pankaj Singh said the “win is dedicated to the people of Noida”. “My goal has always been, and will be, to work for development and good governance. People have voted for development and the transparency of Yogiji’s government. This time, we will make UP a perfect state.”

In Ghaziabad, BJP’s Atul Garg secured close to 60% votes and defeated SP’s Vishal Verma who polled around 20% votes.

In Jewar, where the upcoming international airport was touted by the BJP as being among its big infrastructure projects, party candidate Dhirendra Singh defeated RLD’s Avtar Singh Bhadana.

In Sahibabad, BJP’s Sunil Kumar Sharma got 66% votes against SP’s Amarpal Sharma who polled 23% votes.

Elections to Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency — Dadri, Jewar and Noida — and Ghaziabad — Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Modi Nagar — were held on February 10.

On the BJP’s victory, Noida resident Parineeta Bajpai said that while there were some issues such as problems in registration of flats in the area, the overwhelming sentiment is that the party will provide solutions.

Ramanuj Pratap Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad, said, “There are different reasons why people supported the BJP. The construction of the NH-24, improvement of electricity and security worked for the middle class while the poor were attracted by ration schemes. Local cadre also formed a connect with the people.”

Jewar resident Lakman Chand said many in the village were unhappy over not getting adequate compensation for the land they gave in 2018 for the airport project. “But many also supported the party over the same project as it will lead to an increase in land prices and boost employment in the region,” he added.