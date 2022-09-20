scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

4 dead after wall collapse in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar society

Noida wall collapse: "The incident will be probed. We have received reports of two deaths each at the District Hospital and the Kailash Hospital; which is being verified," said District Magistrate Suhas LY.

Rescue operations are underway at Noida's Jal Vayu Vihar, Sector 21

Four people died on the spot after a boundary wall in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar, Sector 21 collapsed on Tuesday, the police said. Firefighters as well as the police from the Sector 20 police station are at the spot.

According to District Magistrate Suhas LY, “the Noida authority had given a contract for drainage repair work near Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 21. We’ve been told the wall collapsed when labourers were pulling out the bricks. The incident will be probed. We have received reports of two deaths each at the District Hospital and the Kailash Hospital; which is being verified.”

“A rescue operation is underway. Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here,” he added.

Soon after the incident, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed officials to swiftly carry out rescue operations.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:20:34 am
