Noida: 21-year-old biker crushed to death by truck near Iskcon temple

The pillion rider, who got injured in the accident that occurred at around 6.30 am near the Iskcon temple, under Sector 24 police station limits, is hopitalised, the police said.

A 21-year-old man riding a motorcycle died on Friday after allegedly getting crushed under the wheels of a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, police said.

The pillion rider, who got injured in the accident that occurred at around 6.30 am near the Iskcon temple, under Sector 24 police station limits, is hopitalised, the police said.

“The motorcycle riders were moving towards the 31/25 roundabout from Gijhor village. The truck was coming down from the elevated road when it hit the motorcycle and one of the riders got under its wheels,” a police spokesperson said.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar, a native of Samastipur in Bihar while the pillion rider Aqeel alias Mohammed Azhar, from Darbhanga in Bihar, has been hospitalised, the spokesperson added.

The two were staying in rented accommodations in Gijhor village here, according to the police.

Further proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police said.

The driver of the truck, registered in Haryana’s Gurgaon, fled from the spot along with the vehicle after the incident, according to officials.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.