Noida Airport opens: First flight from Lucknow lands at Jewar

The Noida International Airport (NIA) on Monday kicked off its commercial flight operations with the arrival of an Indigo flight from Lucknow, marking the first landing at the Jewar site.

Shortly after, the first flight from the airport took off for Lucknow. The aircraft transported the villagers from the Jewar region, whose land was taken over by the Uttar Pradesh government for the first phase of development of the airport. The flight also carried Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, including its CEO Rakesh Singh, additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia, and PCS officer and former Jewar SDM Abhay Singh.

IndiGo flight 6E 2278 took off from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 7.12 am to land at Noida International Airport at 7.58 am, while the first flight took off from the same airport around 8.19 am.

The Jewar-based airport is an ambitious project aimed at boosting air connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh, the National Capital Region, and other parts of the country.

The airport, in a press release, said: “The airport will initially offer domestic routes, with international operations planned to commence in the coming months. To ensure smooth onward journeys, passengers will have access to a wide range of transport options catering to every budget and travel need. These include airport taxis, app‑based cab services, and dedicated bus routes connecting Delhi NCR and major cities across North India.”

Noida International Airport Vice Chairman Christoph Schnellmann said, “Today is a proud moment for everyone who has contributed to making Noida International Airport a reality. We are delighted to welcome our first passengers and flight operations. From the outset, our focus has been on creating an airport that combines operational excellence with an outstanding customer experience. We’re excited that IndiGo has launched operations at the airport today, and we look forward to providing passengers with a smooth, hassle-free experience in an airport that reflects the hospitality, culture, and character of this region.”

In an interview with Express journalist Sukalp Sharma, NIA CEO Nitu Samra spoke about the traffic projections for the coming year. “We start on June 15 with IndiGo, and Akasa Air starts on the 16th, and we will ramp up over the weeks and months to come. We’re starting with 12 flights a day in June. In July, adding more destinations, we will ramp up to 40-42 daily flights. Then gradually further ramp-up will happen. In terms of projections, it is difficult for me to comment on a longer horizon at this stage. But I think in terms of first 10-12 months, we expect approximately 5 million passengers,” she said.