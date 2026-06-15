‘Never thought I’d fly in an airplane’: Farmers on board Noida International Airport’s maiden flight 

Babu Lal is elated that he is flying.

“We could have never thought that we would be flying in an airplane, let alone in an airport built on our land,” said the 72-year-old from Kishorepur village in Noida.

He is among the farmers on board the maiden flight from the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, and is also among those whose land was acquired for the mega project.

On Monday, an IndiGo flight to Lucknow was the first to take off at 8.30 am. More flights to Bengaluru, Amritsar and Chandigarh are slated for the day.

Rajwati, 61, is finally happy she is getting to meet her friends, who were neighbours earlier, as the airport construction separated all of them. She is among the landowners who flew to Lucknow.