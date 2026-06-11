Noida Airport flights to begin next week: Check details on parking, transport options

Noida Airport flights begin soon: How to reach, parking and more (Image enhanced using AI)

Noida International Airport flight operations: As Noida International Airport prepares to begin commercial flight operations from June 15, the airport on Wednesday conducted a full-scale aircraft turnaround trial under its Operational Readiness, Activation and Transition (ORAT) programme to assess its preparedness for launch. Located in Jewar, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

This is going to be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Noida International Airport Jewar

According to a statement issued by the airport, the trial simulated a complete airside turnaround, testing end-to-end coordination of systems, processes and stakeholders under near-operational conditions.