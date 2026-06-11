Noida Airport flights to begin next week: Check details on parking, transport options

Noida Airport flights are set to begin next week. Check parking facilities, transport options, road connectivity, public transit plans and passenger details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJun 11, 2026 03:31 PM IST
Noida Airport flights begin soon: How to reach, parking and more (Image enhanced using AI)Noida Airport flights begin soon: How to reach, parking and more (Image enhanced using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Noida International Airport flight operations: As Noida International Airport prepares to begin commercial flight operations from June 15, the airport on Wednesday conducted a full-scale aircraft turnaround trial under its Operational Readiness, Activation and Transition (ORAT) programme to assess its preparedness for launch. Located in Jewar, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

This is going to be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Noida International Airport Jewar

According to a statement issued by the airport, the trial simulated a complete airside turnaround, testing end-to-end coordination of systems, processes and stakeholders under near-operational conditions.

“Key infrastructure and processes were put through their paces — including VDGS, passenger boarding bridges, ground power and pre-conditioned air, as well as baggage and cargo handling. In-flight catering and ground handling activities were also integrated, with refuelling scenarios evaluated as part of the exercise,” it said.

Also Read | Delhi to Jewar Airport in 21 minutes: New RRTS corridor to link Noida Airport with Varanasi bullet train

Noida International Airport flight routes

Initially, flight operations from Noida International Airport will connect passengers to five destinations across the country. These are: Amritsar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu and Navi Mumbai.

Noida International Airport public transport

The passengers travelling to and from Noida International Airport will have access to a range of transportation options. In addition to private bus operators running services to destinations such as Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla, public bus services will also be available to facilitate seamless connectivity.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate bus on multiple routes including: Mathura, Vrindavan, Noida, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Garhmukteshwar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Khurja, Muradabad and Shikohabad.

Story continues below this ad

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate electric bus services to all major inter-state bus terminals (Kashmere Gate ISBT, Anand Vihar ISBT, New Delhi Railway Station).

The Haryana Roadways (HR) will operate connectivity to Faridabad, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Chandigarh, Palwal, Hisar, Narnaul, Panipat and Ambala.

The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will operate regular buses to Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Haldwani.

Bus services connecting Delhi NCR: Which operator goes where

4 operators · 32 destinations
15
routes
UPSRTC
Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport
Mathura Vrindavan Noida Agra Meerut Aligarh Bulandshahr Farrukhabad Firozabad Garhmukteshwar Ghaziabad Hathras Khurja Muradabad Shikohabad
3
terminals
DTC
Delhi Transport Corporation · Electric fleet
Kashmere Gate ISBT Anand Vihar ISBT New Delhi Railway Station
Connects all major inter-state bus terminals via electric bus services
9
routes
Haryana Roadways
Haryana State Transport
Faridabad Gurgaon Kurukshetra Chandigarh Palwal Hisar Narnaul Panipat Ambala
4
routes
UTC
Uttarakhand Transport Corporation
Dehradun Rishikesh Haridwar Haldwani
Express InfoGenIE

Noida International Airport: Taxi service, Parking charges

Apart from buses, there are authorized taxi operators and app-based cab services from the Noida International Airport. The passengers can also park their vehicles at airport. The parking fee varies depending on the type of vehicle and the duration of parking. A look at the parking charges:

 

Noida International Airport: Parking Charges

Private and Commercial Vehicle Charges
🚘 Private Vehicles
Base Time 120 mins Free / included in base charge
Base Charge ₹150 For first 120 minutes
Additional Charge ₹100 Per additional 60 mins
Day Parking ₹600 Full day rate
🚌 Commercial Vehicles
Base Time 120 mins Free / included in base charge
Base Charge ₹200 For first 120 minutes
Additional Charge ₹100 Per additional 60 mins
Day Parking ₹700 Full day rate
Quick Comparison
Private — Base
 
₹150
Commercial — Base
 
₹200
Private — Day
 
₹600
Commercial — Day
 
₹700
Source: Noida International Airport
Express InfoGenIE
 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments