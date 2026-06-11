Noida Airport flights to begin next week: Check details on parking, transport options

This is going to be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
Noida International Airport Jewar
According to a statement issued by the airport, the trial simulated a complete airside turnaround, testing end-to-end coordination of systems, processes and stakeholders under near-operational conditions.
“Key infrastructure and processes were put through their paces — including VDGS, passenger boarding bridges, ground power and pre-conditioned air, as well as baggage and cargo handling. In-flight catering and ground handling activities were also integrated, with refuelling scenarios evaluated as part of the exercise,” it said.
Initially, flight operations from Noida International Airport will connect passengers to five destinations across the country. These are: Amritsar, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu and Navi Mumbai.
Noida International Airport public transport
The passengers travelling to and from Noida International Airport will have access to a range of transportation options. In addition to private bus operators running services to destinations such as Agra, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla, public bus services will also be available to facilitate seamless connectivity.
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will operate bus on multiple routes including: Mathura, Vrindavan, Noida, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Garhmukteshwar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Khurja, Muradabad and Shikohabad.
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The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate electric bus services to all major inter-state bus terminals (Kashmere Gate ISBT, Anand Vihar ISBT, New Delhi Railway Station).
The Haryana Roadways (HR) will operate connectivity to Faridabad, Gurgaon, Kurukshetra, Chandigarh, Palwal, Hisar, Narnaul, Panipat and Ambala.
The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) will operate regular buses to Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Haldwani.
Bus services connecting Delhi NCR: Which operator goes where
Noida International Airport: Taxi service, Parking charges
Apart from buses, there are authorized taxi operators and app-based cab services from the Noida International Airport. The passengers can also park their vehicles at airport. The parking fee varies depending on the type of vehicle and the duration of parking. A look at the parking charges:
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More