Noida International Airport flight operations to start from June 15: IndiGo to begin first service

Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) Flight Operations Start Date: The flight services from Noida International Airport (NIA) are set to commence on June 15. Located in Jewar, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. This is going to be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
With the beginning of flight operations at Noida International Airport, both IGI Airport and NIA, will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity and also position Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs.
In March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the Aerodrome License to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport. The airport has been licensed under the Public Use category for all-weather operations.
IndiGo to begin first service from Noida International Airport
IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport. Following this, two other airlines: Akasa Air and Air India Express, are also expected to begin their flight operations from the airport shortly.
In a statement, the Noida International Airport said: “…details on schedules, destinations, and passenger services will be shared in due course. The commencement of commercial operations also represents an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment across the wider region.”
Noida International Airport passenger capacity
The Noida International Airport will have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. It will feature a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More