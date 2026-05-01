Noida International Airport flight operations to start from June 15: IndiGo to begin first service

This is going to be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Noida International Airport (Jewar Airport) Flight Operations Start Date: The flight services from Noida International Airport (NIA) are set to commence on June 15. Located in Jewar, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. This is going to be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

With the beginning of flight operations at Noida International Airport, both IGI Airport and NIA, will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity and also position Delhi-NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

Noida International Airport aerodrome license

In March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the Aerodrome License to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport. The airport has been licensed under the Public Use category for all-weather operations.