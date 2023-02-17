Noida international airport: Over 13,000 families to be relocated under second phase development

Around 18,500 families will be affected by the second phase of development of the Noida International airport, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said Wednesday. He also said that keeping in view of the talks held with the farmers on their future needs and means of livelihood, 13,320 families who would be relocated will have two options for the resettlement – choose the site near Faleda Cut, opposite Film City, or the one at Modelpur, near Jewar.

“One location will be opposite the proposed Film City and Medical Device Park, which lies adjacent to the Yamuna Expressway and is connected by multi-modal connectivity. Near this displacement site, runs the road connecting Haryana to Jewar airport and Yamuna Expressway on one side. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway boarding point is nearby and proposed pod taxis will also pass in future,” said Singh.

In a press conference held along with Jewar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhay Singh, Dhirendra Singh also claimed that units related to the textile industry will become the medium of employment for 70 per cent of the women in the locality. He said that this displacement site will be developed on about 120 hectares near Faleda Cut.

The second resettlement site will be located at Modelpur near Jewar, for which about 60 hectares of land will be developed.

“This location will also be well connected with all basic amenities as well as multi-modal connectivity due to its proximity to the airport and Jewar town,” said the MLA, who added that all the ultra-modern basic facilities related to farmers and their children will be made available here.

Villagers hailing from Ranhera (6,120 families), Kureb (5,600), and Nagla Hukam Singh (1,600) will be displaced under the second phase of development of the Noida International airport that is being developed in four stages. The airport, according to officials, is expected to be completed by 2040.