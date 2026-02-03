Noida interior designer arrested: How a BTech graduate allegedly used ‘minimal demolition’ to trap clients and siphon lakhs of rupees

2 min readNoidaFeb 3, 2026 01:44 PM IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate police arrested the director of a Noida-based interior design firm on Monday for allegedly cheating nearly 20 clients of lakhs of rupees by taking advance payments and failing to carry out promised work.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as 35-year-old Guddu Alam, director of i Home Master Private Limited. The police said they have recovered six monitors, six CPUs, six keyboards, and a mobile phone from his possession.

The police said Alam entered into interior design contracts with around 20 people, collecting large advance payments, which were typically 50 to 60 per cent of the total project cost, but allegedly failed to begin or complete the work.

In several cases, when clients demanded refunds, he allegedly abused them and issued death threats.

The police said the investigation so far has revealed that the accused siphoned off Rs 94,00,779 from various individuals through the company. However, the amount involved could exceed Rs 2 crore as more victims are likely to come forward.

One of the complaints pertains to a flat in Greater Noida, where Alam allegedly took Rs 10 lakh for interior work but abandoned the project midway, police said.

During interrogation, Alam told the police that he had been running the company since 2021 and would often take advance payments from multiple clients simultaneously. He would initiate minimal demolition or preliminary work at a site to prevent clients from approaching other interior designers, while diverting funds received from new clients to cover earlier commitments, police said.

“He admitted to using social media platforms to attract customers and reassure them over phone calls, while spending a large portion of the money on personal hobbies,” a Noida police officer said.

A B Tech graduate, Alam is originally from the Madhepura district in Bihar and lives in Chipiyana Khurd, Tigri, under the Bisrakh police station limits

Two FIRs have been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including cheating, criminal intimidation and criminal breach of trust.

