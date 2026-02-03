Noida interior designer arrested: How a BTech graduate allegedly used ‘minimal demolition’ to trap clients and siphon lakhs of rupees

The police said the investigation so far has revealed that the accused siphoned off Rs 94,00,779 from various individuals through the company. However, the amount involved could exceed Rs 2 crore as more victims are likely to come forward. (Representational Image)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate police arrested the director of a Noida-based interior design firm on Monday for allegedly cheating nearly 20 clients of lakhs of rupees by taking advance payments and failing to carry out promised work.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as 35-year-old Guddu Alam, director of i Home Master Private Limited. The police said they have recovered six monitors, six CPUs, six keyboards, and a mobile phone from his possession.

The police said Alam entered into interior design contracts with around 20 people, collecting large advance payments, which were typically 50 to 60 per cent of the total project cost, but allegedly failed to begin or complete the work.