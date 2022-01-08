Noida: 4 intellectually disabled women die at shelter home, probe ordered

Four intellectually disabled women at a Noida-based government shelter home have died in two weeks, officials said.

While the deaths have been attributed to natural causes, a probe has been ordered by the district magistrate to look into any possible oversight. The shelter home, located in Sector 34, currently has 116 people staying there, officials added.

“The cause of death ranges from a heart attack to prolonged illnesses. The women were receiving treatment for their conditions and had been transferred from other districts. A district hospital doctor was monitoring their status and medicines were being provided,” Atul Kumar Soni, the District Probation Officer, said.

As per officials, one of the women died on December 20, followed by another three days later. Both were aged 50. The third woman, aged 25, died on December 30. All three women died during treatment at the Sector 30 district hospital, said officials.

The fourth woman, aged 30, died at the shelter home on Monday morning. Two of the women died due to a heart attack while the others had prolonged illnesses, including TB, officials said. The women also had a history of seizures, they added.

Most of the women who live in the shelter home have no permanent residence. The four women who died had also been shifted from Mathura, Meerut, and Lucknow last year, said officials. In the last two years, nearly 60 persons have been rehabilitated, counselled, and discharged from the facility.

There are 72 CCTV cameras in the shelter home for security. The facility earlier was being operated on a PPP model, said officials. Health check-ups of the remaining shelter home inmates are being carried out to ensure timely treatment.

The last rites of the four women were carried out after information had been passed on to Sector 24 police station.