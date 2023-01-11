Upload housing project details on website, act against defaulter builders: Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari

In a move that is likely to help prospective homebuyers, the Greater Noida Authority is planning to upload details of all its housing projects on its website. The authority has also decided to act against ‘defaulter builders’ who have not paid their dues to date.

The decision comes after Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari reviewed the progress of ongoing group housing projects, reschedulement policy, registry of flats and dues of the group housing department on Monday.

Details including project-wise occupation certificates, the status of completion, disputes, arrears and registry of flats will be uploaded on the website. An official press release said, “On the official website of the authority, project-wise OC (occupation certificate), completion, arrears, the status of dispute/non-disputes, updation status of sub-lease document to be published at the earliest with complete details.”

Maheshwari also directed the cancellation of allotment of plots, sealing of unsold flats and attachment of bank accounts of those builders who have not cleared their dues under the lease deed terms.

To resolve problems in the registry of flats, the Noida authority had come up with a facility to reschedule payment of dues for residential and sports city plots where dues could be paid in instalments in two years. However, Maheshwari pointed out that only two builders have applied for this facility so far. She asked officials to inform others to avail of this scheme.