Noida hospitals made excuses to not admit pregnant woman: Probe

The probe was set up on Sunday under the CMO Gautam Budh Nagar and ADM Finance on orders of District Magistrate Suhas LY.

An administrative probe set up into the death of a pregnant woman, who was allegedly denied admission to eight hospitals and died in an ambulance in Noida, has recommended action against several medical officials and also concluded that private hospitals made “excuses” not to admit her.

The report found merit in allegations made by the victim Neelam’s husband Bijendra that she had to shuffle between hospitals without either a proper admission or referral.

Fixing accountability on the Sector 30 District Hospital, the report said, “If the patient cannot be admitted to the District Hospital, a senior employee of the hospital should contact a higher centre for referral. In this case, the patient was not looked at by a senior employee and was turned away. We have received several complaints, and the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) has been asked several times to ensure it doesn’t happen, and yet the number of incidents do not stop. Taking seriousness of the situation, action will be taken against a staff and a ward nurse and CMS Dr Vandana Sharma will be transferred. A letter has been written to the Health Department for appointment of a new CMS.”

The report observed that ESIC Hospital in Sector 24, one the first hospitals approached by the victim’s family, had “adequate” ventilators and yet the woman was not admitted and was referred to GIMS Hospital, Greater Noida.

The patient was then dropped outside the Sector 30 Hospital without informing the doctors or staff present, the report said. Action will be taken against the ambulance driver and the ESIC Hospital staff, the report said.

“When the patient approached private hospitals, an excuse was made that beds are not available. This delay led to the death of the patient. The hospital staff on duty at the time are held guilty. The administration will be issuing notices to the hospitals with regards to specific wrongdoings. In the event it is found that the private hospitals were not following Supreme Court guidelines, FIR will be filed against them,” the probe report said.

The victim’s brother Shailendra told The Indian Express that they had approached Max Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Shivalik Hospital and Jaypee Hospital, apart from the government hospitals.

It was found during the probe that the Government Institute of Medical Sciences too refused the patient.

The probe has sought action against staff present who refused to admit her.

Noida officials have also written to the Ghaziabad administration for action against a private hospital for alleged negligence.

The administration also highlighted that hospitals should “ensure” admission of patients and that “communication” should be established with other hospitals in case of referral to minimise delay.

