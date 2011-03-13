Noida hospital served lease cancel notice

The Noida Authority served a lease-cancellation notice to Kailash Hospital on Saturday,citing illegal parking and some irregularities as reasons for action.

Dr Mahesh Sharma,owner and MD of Kailash Hospital,called the notice politically motivated. He said the hospital has fulfilled all requirements,and there was no irregularity.

In 2009,Sharma said,the Authority had served notice to the hospital over parking issues. We had clarified in our response that we were not responsible for people parking cars on the road outside. Now,after two years,the Authority is saying that our response is dissatisfactory and insufficient.

Sharma had contested the elections from Noida as a BJP candidate. Alleging that he was being harassed by the ruling party for this very reason,he said that two more of his property lease deeds had been cancelled.

