Noida homebuyers’ money diverted to F1 track, expressway by Jaypee Infra: ED

Major properties that remain incomplete are in the Jaypee Greens Wishtown complex in Noida. (Express Archive)

Money collected from Jaypee homebuyers allegedly went to a Formula One track, a hospital company, a charitable trust and an expressway, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

While Rs 32,825 crore was collected from 25,000 homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida, Rs 13,833 crore was allegedly diverted to these entities, the agency said — meaning 42 paise of every rupee collected did not go towards construction.

The central probe agency, represented by standing counsel Rahul Tyagi, made these submissions during the bail hearing of Manoj Gaur, the former CMD of Jaypee Infratech Ltd. (JIL).

Gaur was arrested by the ED last November in connection with a 2018 money laundering case involving the alleged diversion of Rs 13,800 crore of homebuyers’ money.