Noida: Hit by ambulance, truck driver dies

A 35-year-old truck driver was crushed to death by a moving vehicle in Greater Noida Sunday morning. The driver, Ranjit Singh, had stepped out of his Canter after crossing the toll when a speeding vehicle, allegedly an ambulance, hit him.

“The incident took place on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. It appears the driver was hit by a speeding ambulance which did not stop. We are yet to identify the vehicle, but we are scanning CCTV footage from the area. A case has been filed for rash driving,” said Jitendra Singh, SHO, Dadri.

Police said Singh had stopped his truck a few metres ahead of the toll. Just as he was getting out, the speeding vehicle hit him. The impact was such that he was flung into the air and landed in front of his truck.

The truck, ferrying labourers, was travelling from Kasganj towards Haryana. They rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said he sustained serious injuries.

Singh hailed from Haryana and was working as a driver for a private firm. Police said since the vehicle in question was travelling at such high speed, no one could identify it, despite several eyewitnesses being present at the spot.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the toll plaza as well, to trace the accused.