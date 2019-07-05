Noida help’s death: Police rule out murder

Two days after the body of a 19-year-old domestic help was found wedged between two towers at Amrapali Silicon City in Noida, police have prima facie ruled out murder.

“The ante-mortem injuries hint towards a fall. The victim has injuries on the head, hands and legs, which could have been caused by the impact of the fall. There is also an internal injury to the intestines. The post-mortem report does not highlight any signs of struggle or asphyxiation. Prima-facie it appears it was a natural death. Further investigation is underway,” said Piyush Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (Noida 2nd).

The body of the victim, Sona Muni, was discovered stuck between two buildings Tuesday, after some residents complained of a foul smell. An intensive operation was conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to retrieve the body.

Calling it a ‘personal matter’, the woman’s family has not filed a complaint so far, said police. The woman hailed from Katihar in Bihar, said police, adding her body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

According to police, the woman had been missing since Sunday. Security guards at the society had said she was quiet and kept to herself.