Noida: Guard beaten up for stopping 2 at society gate

A security guard of a Greater Noida gated society was allegedly beaten up for stopping a Scorpio car and insisting on noting down the details of the two visitors before allowing them entry into the premises Sunday.

Advertising

The guard was posted at one of the gates at Eros Sampoorna society, when he stopped the vehicle and asked the occupants the address they wished to visit. This led to an argument, following which he was allegedly attacked by the occupants of the car and other people called by them. The accused are currently absconding, police said.

“The guard claimed the accused wanted to visit their sister, but did not know the house number. When he turned them away, it appears they felt insulted. They entered the premises and returned with more people who beat him up. An FIR has been

registered,” said Manoj Kumar Pathak, SHO, (Bisrakh).