Noida-Greater Noida Metro expansion plan: 8 new stations, Aqua Line extension, and more

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced the expansion of the Noida Metro, aimed at supporting the city’s rapid growth as a manufacturing and service hub in a cabinet briefing today. As per the expansion plan, Noida and Greater Noida will cross 61 km overall.
This expansion is set to improve connectivity and support the city’s ongoing urban development.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta has pleaded guilty in a US court to charges of plotting the assassination of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York in 2023. Gupta, who was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US, initially denied the charges but has now admitted to all three counts.