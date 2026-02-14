Noida-Greater Noida Metro expansion plan: 8 new stations, Aqua Line extension, and more

Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar’s killing

Explained 23 min ago

Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta has pleaded guilty in a US court to charges of plotting the assassination of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York in 2023. Gupta, who was arrested in the Czech Republic and extradited to the US, initially denied the charges but has now admitted to all three counts.