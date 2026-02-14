Noida-Greater Noida Metro expansion plan: 8 new stations, Aqua Line extension, and more

As per the expansion plan, Noida and Greater Noida will cross 61 km overall.

Written by: Anupama Yadav
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 01:24 PM IST
Noida metro expansion planThis expansion is set to improve connectivity and support the city’s ongoing urban development. (Screengrab)
Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced the expansion of the Noida Metro, aimed at supporting the city’s rapid growth as a manufacturing and service hub in a cabinet briefing today. As per the expansion plan, Noida and Greater Noida will cross 61 km overall.

Key highlights of the project:

  1. Extension: Aqua Line will be extended from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector 142.
  2. Interchange: Botanical Garden will serve as an interchange with Delhi Metro’s Magenta and Blue Lines.
  3. Implementation: Project to be executed by Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited.
  4. Length & Stations: 11.6 km with 8 new elevated stations.
  5. Cost & Duration: Estimated ₹2,254 crore, with a 4-year completion timeline.
  6. Network Expansion: Upon completion, Noida and Greater Noida metro network will exceed 61 km.

This expansion is set to improve connectivity and support the city’s ongoing urban development.

Live Blog
