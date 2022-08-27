scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Portion of Noida-Greater Noida expressway caves in during underpass construction

Senior Manager (Work), Circle -9, reached the spot and inspected it and gave instructions to other officials of the authority to carry out the repair works, the officials said.

noida caved in road"We had already barricaded the portion of the road-one lane and there was no movement of traffic,” said a senior official of the Noida Authority. (Express photo)

A portion of the road on an under-construction underpass at Noida-Greater Noida expressway near Sector 96 caved in Friday evening while construction work was on.

The repair has been completed, said Noida authority officials present at the spot, adding the traffic movement is underway.

“There is an underpass being constructed on the road going from Noida-towards Greater Noida near Sector 96 wherein a portion of the road had caved in. We had already barricaded the portion of the road-one lane and there was no movement of traffic,” said a senior official of the Noida Authority.

“The traffic had been diverted already from that lane. Construction and repair work was already undergoing through box pushing method during which some portion of the road which was already barricaded caved in. However, as of Friday evening we have filled that portion of the road and movement of traffic is underway,” he added.

More from Delhi

Additionally, traffic has been diverted on service lanes near Mahamaya flyover along with information boards indicating construction of the underpass, the Noida authority said in a statement.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:58:32 pm
