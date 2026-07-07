‘I’m 62 and I don’t have a home’: Noida’s Godrej Nest homebuyers left hanging

A government employee posted in Mumbai broke his fixed deposit meant for his teenage son’s education to pay the final installment of Rs 7 lakh on a delayed Noida flat — a home he had planned for his retirement.

The bank from which he had taken a home loan to buy his 2BHK flat in Godrej Nest, in Noida’s Sector 150, refused to extend further credit, insisting on a written confirmation of the possession date.

“They said they needed the confirmation date. How could we give them this when even I wasn’t sure?” he said.

The man’s ordeal mirrors the experience of many in NCR, where delayed possession — even by major developers — have left families trapped between unfinished homes and mounting EMIs.

‘Wanted a permanent address for my family’

In 2022, armed with an initial investment of Rs 40 lakh from his parents, the man booked the 2BHK-plus-study apartment measuring 1,543 sq ft for Rs 1.34 crore.

Hailing from Bihar, he said he has been forced to relocate to different cities for work but wanted a permanent address for his parents.

Then the wait for his flat began.

“I was promised possession in September 2024,” he said. “But the date went by and there was no sign of the flat.”

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Repeated calls to the relationship manager brought no clarity. Living in Mumbai, he could not visit the site regularly. “A relative finally went there — and found the building was still incomplete,” he said.

Finally, by the end of June this year, the builder began handing over possession in two of the seven towers, covering around 550 flats, he said.

“I received an email on July 2 informing me of the handover, but it also said maintenance charges would apply from July 1 and that I still had to pay Rs 1.30 lakh,” he said. “I’ve asked for a break-up because this amount wasn’t mentioned in the second milestone, which I’ve already paid in full.”

Though the keys are now ready, relief remains elusive.

“I’m still repaying loans, my parents are dependent on me… I wanted them to shift soon so they could live close to relatives,” he said. “I saw other properties where they said registration wasn’t happening and possession could be given without it. So, I chose Godrej because of the brand name… Our assumption was wrong.”

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“If this doesn’t work out, I’ll be nowhere,” he said. “My entire retirement life will be constrained.”

He said buyers who have invested such large sums now feel they have little choice but to accept what is offered. “With a company like Godrej, there should have been much greater clarity.”

Godrej did not respond to the queries sent by The Indian Express.

‘Poor construction quality’

He is not alone.

Another homebuyer, who received keys in late June and did not wish to be named, alleged poor construction quality.

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“I’ve been forced to redo almost everything — including tiles in the bathroom and kitchen,” she said. “We’ve had seepage complaints from day three.”

Dissatisfied with what she described as a rushed handover, she added, “I paid a 30% premium four-five years ago because I trusted the brand’s promise of luxury and quality. I’ve received neither. The design and construction are already eight years old, and despite repeated delays, there’s been no effort to upgrade the project.

The homebuyer alleged that two towers — A2 and B2 — were delivered only after sustained pressure. “At this pace and quality, I genuinely don’t know whether the remaining towers will be handed over in July, August or even later. We still don’t have a gas pipeline or meters installed, which were promised before possession.”

‘I don’t have a home’

While some buyers have received keys, others, like a retired government school principal who sold her property in Jaipur, remain in limbo.

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“I bought a 3+1 BHK on resale for Rs 1.75 crore. My son and daughter-in-law live in Noida Sector 135, and I thought at least we’d be on the same road,” she said. “As I wanted to shift soon, we got this flat as they had promised early possession.”

She is now forced to live on rent in Sector 128, Wishtown. “I sold my flat in Jaipur which was built when I was six… Now I’m 62 — and I don’t have a home.”