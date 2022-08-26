scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Noida: GNIDA fines YMCA Club, KR Mangalam World School for non-disposal of garbage

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority imposed a total fine of Rs 54,000 on YMCA Club, KR Mangalam World School and Swagat Restaurant for failing to dispose garbage.

As instructed by GNIDA Chief Executive Officer Surendra Singh, the public health department is taking action against bulk waste generators who do not manage the garbage properly and imposing penalties. (Representational)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on YMCA Club, KR Mangalam World School and Swagat Restaurant for non-disposal of garbage Thursday, officials said, adding that the fine amount has to be deposited within three working days.

When a team led by Sanitary Inspector Rakesh Kumar and a supervisor of the public health department took stock of the YMCA Club located at Knowledge Park 2, Greater Noida, a pile of garbage was found on the spot, said Salil Yadav, senior manager in charge of the public health department. “Despite being in the category of bulk waste generators, the waste was not being disposed of, due to which a fine of Rs 22,000 was imposed on the YMCA,” Yadav said.

Another team led by Sanitary Inspector (public health department) Satish Adhana, supervisor Paramatma Chauhan, and a representative of All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG) Prashant Sharma inspected KR Mangalam World School located in the Builders Area, Yadav said. “Here too, a fine of Rs 24,500 was imposed after finding a pile of garbage,” he added.

Public health department officials also found piles of garbage at Swagat Restaurant, located in Sector-P2 shopping complex and fined them Rs 7,500 for non-disposal of garbage, officials said.

A warning was also issued for strict action against the entities if the garbage was not disposed of properly.

According to K R Verma, general manager (project) and deputy general manager (health), all bulk waste generators have to dispose of their waste on their own. “The authority will take only 7 to 10 per cent of the inert waste by charging a fee. If any bulk waste generator is found violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, strict action will be taken against them,” Verma said. He further appealed for all the bulk waste generators to follow the provisions of the rules and cooperate in making Greater Noida clean.

Thursday’s inspection was carried out under Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which is applicable in Greater Noida Authority Area wherein it is mandatory for all bulk waste generators to dispose of the garbage on their own.

As instructed by GNIDA Chief Executive Officer Surendra Singh, the public health department is taking action against bulk waste generators who do not manage the garbage properly and imposing penalties.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:48:44 am
