scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Noida: GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on land belonging to farmers

The GNIDA razed illegal constructions on around 6 per cent of plots in the Birondi village, costing around Rs 2 crore.

The demolition was carried out on the instructions of the chief executive officer of the GNIDA, Surendra Singh as part of continued actions against land grabbers who raise illegal constructions in areas notified by the authority, officials said. (Express photo)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive razing illegal constructions on around 6 percent of plots in the Birondi village Monday, officials said.

These plots in the village belonging to several farmers had illegal slums and construction raised by colonizers in the area, officials said, adding that the cost of these is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.

The demolition was carried out on the instructions of the chief executive officer of the GNIDA, Surendra Singh as part of continued actions against land grabbers who raise illegal constructions in areas notified by the authority, officials said.

K R  Verma, general manager (project), said: “Illegal constructions, including boundary walls, were built on the acquired land in the Birondi village’s Khasra No. 386 and 387. A team from work circle-5, led by manager Vijay Kumar Bajpai along with assistant manager Manoj Kumar, inspected the spot on Monday. An anti-encroachment drive was carried out using JCB and dumper trucks, demolishing the illegal slums and boundary walls constructed on around 1,000 square metres of land in the village, eventually evacuating them.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
Explained: Europe’s great droughtPremium
Explained: Europe’s great drought
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...
More from Delhi

According to Verma, anti-encroachment drives to remove illegal encroachment will be carried out regularly. The GNIDA has given instructions to all work circle officers in this regard and strict actions will be initiated against all government land grabbers, officials said.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 10:58:16 am
Next Story

Move to stifle any semblance of independent media: Congress on Adani’s NDTV stake

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail
Booked for Prophet remarks

Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail

Ananya 'didn't judge' Vijay for Arjun Reddy: 'We are not what we portray on-screen'

Ananya 'didn't judge' Vijay for Arjun Reddy: 'We are not what we portray on-screen'

The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over
5 classic Asia Cup matches

The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over

If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures
Opinion

If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

Adani steps into NDTV with 29%, to launch open offer for 26% more

From a boxer to a teacher, 11 women drivers to steer fleet of DTC buses
In Delhi

From a boxer to a teacher, 11 women drivers to steer fleet of DTC buses

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief
Talking Education

CUET glitches: May reduce choice of subjects for candidates, says NTA chief

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Vizhinjam port project

'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement