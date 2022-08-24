Noida: GNIDA carries out anti-encroachment drive on land belonging to farmers

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive razing illegal constructions on around 6 percent of plots in the Birondi village Monday, officials said.

These plots in the village belonging to several farmers had illegal slums and construction raised by colonizers in the area, officials said, adding that the cost of these is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.

The demolition was carried out on the instructions of the chief executive officer of the GNIDA, Surendra Singh as part of continued actions against land grabbers who raise illegal constructions in areas notified by the authority, officials said.

K R Verma, general manager (project), said: “Illegal constructions, including boundary walls, were built on the acquired land in the Birondi village’s Khasra No. 386 and 387. A team from work circle-5, led by manager Vijay Kumar Bajpai along with assistant manager Manoj Kumar, inspected the spot on Monday. An anti-encroachment drive was carried out using JCB and dumper trucks, demolishing the illegal slums and boundary walls constructed on around 1,000 square metres of land in the village, eventually evacuating them.”

According to Verma, anti-encroachment drives to remove illegal encroachment will be carried out regularly. The GNIDA has given instructions to all work circle officers in this regard and strict actions will be initiated against all government land grabbers, officials said.