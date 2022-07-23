Noida: GNIDA conducts anti-encroachment drive on land worth Rs 40 crore

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) carried out an anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in Greater Noida’s Sunpura village on Friday on land worth Rs 40 crore, officials said.

According to officials, the drive was carried out based on information that some people were found building illegal colonies, boundary walls and one- and two-room houses made with bricks and cement on an area of about 20,000 sq m, adding that the value of the said land on which the illegal construction was established is estimated to be around Rs 40 crore.

“The land in Sunpura village (Khasra No. 433, 434, 437 and 438) lies within the notified area of GNIDA…When the authority was informed about this (the illegal construction), officials from the project department, senior manager Chetram, manager Charan Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Amit Kumar reached the spot along with the police on Friday and carried out an anti-encroachment drive, demolishing the illegal construction on the notified area,” General Manager, Project, A K Arora of GNIDA said.

Two JCBs were used in the anti-encroachment drive, which went on for a few hours, officials said.

Arora sounded a warning to people, who in the hope of acquiring cheap accommodation end up purchasing land from such encroachers, and asked buyers to protect their hard-earned money. He further added that those who carry out illegal construction in the notified areas of the authority will not be spared, adding that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty.