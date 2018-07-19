Noida girl’s suicide: principal, 2 teachers of private school held

Girl’s death: Ahlcon school principal, 2 teachers held Girl’s death: Ahlcon school principal, 2 teachers held

The principal and two teachers of private school from Mayur Vihar, were arrested by the Noida Police on Tuesday, allegedly for abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation. The parents of the victim had alleged that the three “mentally and physically harassed her and pushed her to end her life”. She had committed suicide at her Noida home in March.

Her parents had also alleged that the teachers deliberately failed the student in Class IX in Science and Social Science exams. Pankaj Pant, SHO of Sector 24 police station, confirmed the arrests of Social Science teacher Rajiv Sehgal, Science teacher Neeraj Anand and Ahlcon principal Dharmendra Goyal.

School authorities refused to speak to media.

The girl was found hanging at her Noida home on March 20. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, her family had alleged that “two teachers from the school touched her inappropriately and failed her in Science and Social Science”.

Following the death, Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj had held a press conference at his residence, demanding a CBI probe. Also on the stage were classical dancers such as Saswati Sen, and the 15-year-old girl’s family.

