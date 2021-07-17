Noida, Ghaziabad to hold public meetings twice a month for speedy redressal of grievances

The move comes after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered district administrations to organise “Sampurna Samadhan Divas” where citizens can submit complaints related to governance and law-and-order issues to senior officials. (File Photo)

The Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations have decided to hold public grievance-redressal meetings twice a month.

As per the Uttar Pradesh government’s orders on Friday, “Sampurna Samadhan Divas” will be organised where citizens can submit complaints related to governance and law-and-order issues to senior officials. The officers have been directed to upload the status of complaints on the “jansunwai portal” and provide speedy disposal.

The concerned district magistrates will be the chairpersons of the redressal meetings, the order stated. The event will also be attended by legislators of the respective areas while divisional administration officers will be conducting the meetings within their jurisdiction. The grievance meetings will be held between 10 am and 2 pm on the first and third Saturdays of each month, the order added.

Officials have been asked to identify at least five complaints whose resolution will be attempted on the same day. The administration has been given a timeline of 7 days for resolution of normal complaints while 15 days can be given to grievances which are complex in nature. The officials need to pay special focus to complaints that are being submitted more than once.

Public meetings had been stopped owing to Covid restrictions. The administration will have to ensure that people wear masks, social distancing norms are maintained and other Covid-19 protocols are followed during these meetings. An explanation will be sought from the district administration if the complaints are not solved or if the officers are found to be absent.

On Saturday, the “Samadhan Divas” will be held in Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Jewar tehsils.