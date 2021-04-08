Uttar Pradesh: Noida, Ghaziabad impose night curfew till April 17 amid rising Covid cases

The decision was taken by the administrations after a review meeting on the current Covid situation.

In wake of rising Covid cases, the Noida and Ghaziabad administrations have announced a night curfew in the cities.

As per officials, the curfew will be in place between 10 pm to 5 am till April 17th. However, the movement of essential goods and services will be exempted from the order, officials said.

The decision was taken by the administrations after a review meeting on the current Covid situation. The state government on Wednesday had authorised DMs in districts with more than 500 active cases to decide further course of action.

The exceptions in night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar will follow the same order issued during last year’s lockdown. People working for the government including police, hospital, fire and other essential departments will have to present their IDs upon checking. Media persons, grocery shop owners, petrol pump employees, telecommunication personnel, bank workers, ATM operators and other private institutions involved in essential work will also be allowed to move during the night if they carry authentic identification.

“All government, private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical and nursing),

including coaching institutes will not be allowed to hold physical classes till April 17. However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per the schedule and are exempted from this order,” said Suhas LY, DM Gautam Buddh Nagar.

For those travelling towards and from the airports, train or bus stations will have to show a copy of their tickets when checked.

Violation of the lockdown will lead to action under section 188 (disobeying order) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act.