Noida, Ghaziabad plan to start cluster-wise Covid-19 vaccine drive this week

The Noida and Ghaziabad administrations are planning to begin a cluster-wise mega vaccination drive, which had been delayed due to shortage of doses, this week.

Over the past week, 10,700 vaccines have been administered on an average per day in Noida. In Ghaziabad, approximately 8,300 shots were given daily, according to data from the Cowin portal.

“It is likely that the mega drive will be launched by Tuesday. Regular vaccination will, however, continue the way it has been. Hundreds of teams have been formed that will work daily for the next 30 days to make the drive a success. The vaccination target during this period will be between 30,000 and 60,000 shots per day to ensure maximum coverage,” Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer of Noida, said.

The vaccination drive at government centres in Noida and Ghaziabad had to be suspended briefly due to shortage in the last few days. On Sunday, the Noida district administration had issued orders that vaccination will take place between 10 am and 4 pm for all, including those who have registered on Cowin as well as those who opt for walk-in registrations.

Till Sunday, Noida had administered 12.32 lakh vaccine doses, with 10.73 lakh getting at least one dose. This is nearly 80% of the total eligible population and is also the highest percentage of population vaccinated in the state in a district.

In Ghaziabad, 10.54 lakh vaccine shots have been given so far, with nearly 9.03 lakh people getting at least one dose. So far, nearly 43% of the beneficiaries have been vaccinated here.

“The mega drive entails a large demand for vaccines. We have already started the drive on a small scale in particular districts. In the last week of June, we carried out vaccination in some clusters on the basis of availability. From Monday onwards, we are expecting more shots to come in which will iron out most problems,” Dr NK Gupta, the CMO of Ghaziabad, said.

Ghaziabad administration has been allocated approximately 20,000 doses while Noida will be given more than 14,000 vaccines from this week onwards by the state government to meet their targets.