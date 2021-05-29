Noida gets 24×7 Covid vaccination centre

Beneficiaries take a shot of Covid vaccine at the first drive-through Covid vaccination centre at Vegas Mall, Dwarka in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

India’s first 24-hour vaccine centre was inaugurated in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday. According to officials, Felix Hospital in Sector 137 will be administering vaccines round the clock in an effort to reduce rush. Beneficiaries will be required to register a slot on the Cowin website prior to the vaccination. The hospital will have two centres, one of which will be a drive through, said authorities.

“The idea is to help the administration in the process of vaccination. We have set up dedicated staff facilities in two portions. One will be the drive through and another will be a 24-hour vaccine centre. We plan to continue for the coming 2-3 months depending upon the availability of vaccine. Officials have assured us that there will be Covaxin available as well in the coming days,” said Dr DK Gupta, MD Felix Hospital.

More than 1,000 slots were booked on the inaugural day of the 24-hour centre. For now, only those that have been given a slot on Cowin will be allowed to take vaccines. In the coming week, hospital authorities are planning to commence walk-in operations as well. The hospital has appointed 70 staff members who will be working on rotation.

The inauguration was carried out in the presence of DM, Chief Medical Officer and District Immunisation Officer. Gautam Buddh Nagar, till Friday, registered 5.7 lakh vaccines covering approximately 30% of the population.