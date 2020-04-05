Noida: Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar after district records 58 COVID-19 cases

At the Delhi-UP border in Noida, Friday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) At the Delhi-UP border in Noida, Friday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

With Noida reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases in UP, the district administration has imposed section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30th. The fresh order prohibits gathering of more than four people at a public space in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Keeping in mind the present coronavirus situation in the district and in an effort to contain it’s spread, section 144 is being imposed in the district till April 30. Even after the lockdown is lifted, no political, religious, social, sports, cultural gatherings will be allowed to take place. Rallies, processions are also prohibited till the given time frame. Legal action will be taken in case of non-compliance,” said Suhas LY, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the officials, action under Section 188 (disobeying official order) would be taken if any person is found flouting the order.

In a video conference with the state’s MLAs and MPs, Yogi Adityanath discussed measures to ensure that crowds do not gather following the lifting of lockdown on April 15.

Till Saturday evening, 58 positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar alone as the state tally stood at 264.

