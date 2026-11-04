Relief for Noida commuters: Long awaited Gaur Chowk underpass opens tomorrow for trial run

In a big relief to over a lakh commuters who travel everyday through Noida’s busiest congestion point, the Gaur Chowk underpass will open tomorrow, November 5, on a trial run.

“The trial will begin at 6 am on Thursday and will continue till 10 pm on November 8,” an officer said.

He said that shortcomings identified during the trial will be addressed before the underpass is opened to the public permanently.

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However, no date has been fixed yet for its permanent opening, said the official.

The 700-metre-long underpass in Greater Noida West, is eight-laned and will run parallel to the Taj Highway and connect Greater Noida (Surajpur) and Gaur City.