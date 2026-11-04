Relief for Noida commuters: Long awaited Gaur Chowk underpass opens tomorrow for trial run

In a big relief to over a lakh commuters who travel everyday through Noida’s busiest congestion point, the Gaur Chowk underpass will open tomorrow, November 5, on a trial run.
“The trial will begin at 6 am on Thursday and will continue till 10 pm on November 8,” an officer said.
He said that shortcomings identified during the trial will be addressed before the underpass is opened to the public permanently.
However, no date has been fixed yet for its permanent opening, said the official.
The 700-metre-long underpass in Greater Noida West, is eight-laned and will run parallel to the Taj Highway and connect Greater Noida (Surajpur) and Gaur City.
The Gaur Chowk is a crucial point, leading to Ghaziabad in the North, Greater Noida (Surajpur) in the South, Delhi in the East and National Highway 24 in the West.
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), the body responsible for the project, had planned the project in 2024 to alleviate traffic snarls at this point which escalate during rush hours.
“While around a lakh vehicles pass through the intersection every day, 30,000 are expected to use the underpass,” a senior official had told The Indian Express.
The Rs 82-crore project was scheduled to open mid-August this year but has been delayed due to multiple reasons including a shortage of bitumen and disruptions in supply chains because of the West Asia conflict
Along with this, officials had said that because of the large volume of vehicles plying this stretch during, construction was restricted to small stretches at a time, between 11 pm and 5 am.