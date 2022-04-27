Noida bar brawl victim died of head injuries, ruptured spleen; 7 arrested

A day after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death during a brawl at a pub in Noida’s Gardens Galleria mall, the police arrested seven accused, including five restaurant employees, and are on the lookout for two more.

“Nine men are involved in the brawl-murder incident. We have arrested seven. One is unknown and the other is absconding. Five of the accused are restaurant staffers and the others are security guards from the mall. We found that the security personnel behaved rashly,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

The arrested accused are restaurant managers Devender Singh and Sunder Singh, and Kumer Singh, Himanshu Kumar, Medi Thakur, Guddu Singh and Kapil Singh.

Brajesh Rai, who worked at a private firm in Noida, was eating out at Lost Lemons gastropub with his office colleagues on Monday night when they got into a fight with the restaurant staffers over the food bill. The fight escalated and Rai was fatally injured.

According to the police, Rai’s autopsy report revealed that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and had ruptured his spleen. The police said that Rai’s spleen was probably ruptured because the accused punched him in the abdomen multiple times.

Singh said that the Lost Lemons gastropub has been sealed and security has been beefed up at the mall.

According to the police, after dinner, Rai and his colleagues were handed a bill of around Rs 7,400. The men allegedly started arguing with the staffers over additional charges and a fight broke out. The men had allegedly gotten into an argument with the staff earlier too when they were asked to give their last orders as it was closing time.

Rai is survived by his wife and two children aged three and five, who live in Noida. The family hails from Bihar’s Chhapra district.

In the wake of the brawl, Noida Police has decided to carry out several measures for security purposes. Police will be increasing deployment in areas where malls and pubs are situated. “We will carry out a review of the security agencies hired in such places. A thorough background check of the security guards, to determine any criminal antecedents, will also be done,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The district excise department will also be reviewing liquor license given to restaurants and pubs in the area.

Out of the seven arrested, five work in the bar while two others are part of the mall security staff.