Noida: Gang steals cars using hacking tips from YouTube, 5 arrested

The Noida police have arrested five men for allegedly hacking cars’ computer systems in order to steal them. According to the police, the accused learned how to steal cars from YouTube videos and used a specific kit to hack into vehicle systems. Three Swift Dzire cars and micro chips were recovered from the possession of the accused.

“Two Swift cars were stolen from Alpha 2 region two weeks ago. During investigation it was found that a gang has been operating that targets the computer system of the cars. Our teams travelled to Madhya Pradesh as well to trace their location. The accused were eventually arrested from Dankaur. We are ascertaining other criminal cases against them,” said Vishal Panday, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

As per the police, the accused ordered an ‘X Tool’ device which is readily available online. The tool allows people to repair and programme electronics, especially in automobiles. The accused used the device to hack into the Swift cars’ computer system to gain access.

The “DIY (do it yourself) technique” to steal was used on several cars, the police said. The police teams scanned more than 500 CCTV cameras as part of investigation.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Gabbar, Bhanu Singh and Irfan. The accused have more than 20 cases of car jacking and robbery, among others, pending against them, said the police.