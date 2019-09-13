Noida: Four journalists held over ‘scuffle with police’

Three journalists were arrested following a scuffle over an alleged traffic violation in Noida’s Sector 58, police claimed, adding that another journalist was also held for joining the altercation.

Police claimed the men were stopped during patrolling as the motorcycle they were on didn’t have proper registration plates.

“It was found that they did not have documents of the vehicle. They tried to pressure personnel into withdrawing the complaint. A scuffle broke out and the accused manhandled the policemen,” claimed an officer.