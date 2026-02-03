Noida focuses on roads, out-of-line builders after engineer’s death

Nearly two weeks after a 27-year-old software engineer drowned in a water-filled pit dug for construction of a building in Sector 150, the Noida Authority is working on a slew of measures to ensure that such incidents can be prevented in future. Identification of accident-prone spots, repair of roads wherever needed and strict timelines to address key safety concerns— these are among the steps in focus, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that the Noida Authority has started identifying gradient slopes — that can pose safety hazards for drivers — and erecting signage borders and crash barriers around the identified vulnerable points. Chief Executive Officer Krishna Karunesh told The Indian Express that the authority has identified 17 gradient slopes under its jurisdiction and the work in this regard is expected to finish by February 10.

The Authority, the CEO added, has also issued notice to the developers to address concerns related to public safety at under-construction units by February 28. “In case the developer fails to complete the work within the stipulated time, the Authority will undertake the work and recover the cost from the builder,” he underlined.

The CEO also said that the Authority has identified 65 vulnerable points across Noida, most of which fall under Work Circles 6 to 10, the administrative areas that are still under development. “We have already started installing signboards and crash barriers at vulnerable locations to prevent accidents,” Karunesh said. He also said that we have also begun bending the roads wherever required to avoid any cases of accidents.

Following a review of the road conditions, the CEO said that they have also begun repairing several stretches which had not undergone blacktop work, or asphalt paving, in the last four to five years and had undergone dilapidation.

Addressing traffic bottlenecks, the CEO instructed the Civil Department to coordinate with other departments and invite tenders within a month to resolve the issue.

The measures come after Noida-based engineer Yuvraj Mehta drowned in a deep pit after screaming for help for around two hours on the intervening night of January 16 and January 17. The incident triggered massive public outrage as residents in the area claimed that they had previously flagged concerns about the construction site.

Story continues below this ad

According to sources in the Noida Police, officers and fire services personnel made efforts to rescue him, even as they waited for equipment and specialists to arrive. The autopsy report said that Menta died due to asphyxia followed by cardiac arrest and his nose was blocked with mud and water and water found in his chest and lungs.

Following the FIR at the Knowledge Park Police Station against two real estate companies MZ Wiztown Planners Private Limited and Lotus Greens Construction Private Limited and several other shareholders, the police arrested three builders.

The UP government also removed the then Noida CEO, M. Lokesh, and an SIT committee was set up to probe the matter. The report, however, has not been made public.