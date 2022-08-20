scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Noida: Five men who stole over 20 laptops worth 6 lakh held

At least 17 laptops stolen from premises of two companies were recovered from the accused.

The accused would often steal laptops in bulk that were in popular demand," the police said.

A group of five men wanted in multiple theft cases in Noida has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 22 laptops worth Rs 6,50,000, Noida police said Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vikas(23), Wasim (36), Danish(23), Adil (21), and Suhail(20), police said.

According to Noida police, in the early hours of July 30, the accused broke into two IT companies located in Noida’s Sector 63 and stole many equipment, including 27 laptops from the company premises. At least 17 laptops stolen from the two companies were recovered from the accused.

In a press conference by Noida police Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida, Ankita Sharma said both Vikas and Wasim were facing multiple cases of theft since 2016. “The accused were known for stealing laptops, LED televisions, inverters and other electronic equipment from small companies. On the intervening night of July 29 and 30, theft was reported at two IT companies located in Sector 63 Noida, wherein around 25-26 laptops and other small equipment were reported as stolen. Two associates of the accused, Arun and Deepak who were involved in similar activities were arrested on August 12, from Noida Phase-2 area. Noida police recovered inverters, batteries and other equipment along with an Alto car from Arun and Deepak which was used by the gang to commit theft,” Sharma said.

“The accused would often steal laptops in bulk that were in popular demand. They would commit theft on holidays or on days when the companies were shut so that they could steal as many equipment as possible at a time,” Sharma said, adding that the accused would often target small companies which had little to no security. Wasim has around 15 cases of theft registered against him, while there are five cases against Vikas, police said.

An FIR under IPC sections 380(Theft in dwelling house, etc), 411(Dishonestly receiving stolen property) 414(Assisting in concealment of stolen property) 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered against the accused, police said. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused have a long criminal history and were wanted in cases of theft registered at Sector 20, Noida Phase-2 and Sector 49 police stations. Noida police are further looking into the criminal history of the accused and the manner in which they sell or dispose of the laptops. Whether the gang had other members, is also a subject of the investigation, police said, adding that as of now, the involvement of company employees in the incident has not come to light.

While Vikas was currently residing in Noida Sector 58, Wasim, Danish and Suhail are residents of Delhi and Adil hails from Baghpat, they added.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 08:27:00 am
