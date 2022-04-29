Noida: 5 cops injured after scuffle with VHP members

Five policemen were injured after a scuffle broke out between the cops and members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Noida.

According to the cops, the incident took place outside Sector 39 police station after VHP members gathered there seeking the release of their associate.

“On Thursday, a group of people from the organisation came to the police station to get a person, who has been accused of rape, released. An argument ensued and it turned into a scuffle, leading to the policemen getting injured.

The official added that a minor had been apprehended for allegedly raping a girl. The Noida unit of the organisation reached the station on Thursday afternoon to speak to the officials regarding the case.

A verbal argument took place between the members and the police, which soon turned into a fight with the accused tearing the uniform of the policemen. Slogans were also raised inside the police station.

The accused were booked for rioting and intimidating and assaulting a public servant. The arrested members were let go on bail later in the day.

Condemning the incident, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: “Acting like goons, creating a ruckus at the police station to shield rapists.. this is the character of BJP and it’s supporters. Very soon, impressed by the activities, the chief will call them to the head office and felicitate them.”