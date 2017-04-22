Noida fire: Ring helped kin identify one of the victims

Nineteen people were rescued following a four-hour-long rescue operation. Nineteen people were rescued following a four-hour-long rescue operation.

Of the two unidentified bodies charred to death in the fire at a Noida office on Wednesday, one was recognised only by a ring gifted by the 45-year-old’s mother, while another remained unidentified. One family has insisted on a DNA test to identify the body. Meanwhile, an NDRF team arrived to ensure there are no more undiscovered bodies.

The fire at the three-storey office of Excel Greentech Private Limited in Sector 11, Noida, two days ago left six persons dead. Nineteen people were rescued following a four-hour-long rescue operation. Of the 19, seven workers had climbed down the burning building with ropes while another had jumped.

Sanjay Das (45), the executive director of the company, wore multiple rings on his fingers. However, the body that police recovered had only one. “This was the reason for the delay in identification. But on Friday, we asked Das’s parents to come to the police station and identify the ring we had found. His mother identified it as the ring she had given to her son,” said Vinay Prakash Singh, SHO, Noida Sector 24.

Sheeshpal Singh, a survivor, said Das was one of the six to have rushed towards the staircase. The SHO added that the other missing employee is Pawan Sharma, a client who had come to visit the office on the fateful day. “The family wants to conduct a DNA test to be sure. They haven’t claimed the body yet. However, it is unlikely that the body is that of someone else.” Police added that DNA testing will be carried out on all six deceased and that the process has been expedited.

Meanwhile, a team of the NDRF visited the spot and didn’t find anything. They will return on Saturday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App