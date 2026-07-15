Two dead, families rescued after massive fire in residential building in Noida

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A fire broke out in a residential building in Mamura village. The Noida police said that on Wednesday (Jul 15), the blaze was triggered by the sparks from an electric vehicle that was being charged. The fire quickly ignited the petrol-powered vehicles nearby.
Upon receiving the alert, local police and the Chief Fire Officer rushed to the spot alongside seven fire tenders and a hydraulic platform.
While the fire team successfully extinguished the flames and safely evacuated around 50 families residing in the building, two individuals, a man and a woman, suffered severe health complications from smoke inhalation.
They were rushed to the district hospital via ambulance, where both of them were declared dead.
Police said that an FIR was registered against the building’s owner/leaseholder under relevant sections at the Phase-3 police station.
Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said, “Information was received about a fire in Mamura village, which falls under Sector 66 and the Phase-3 police station limits. The Fire Services responded immediately and reached the spot in the shortest possible time. Hydraulic platforms, rescue vehicles, and seven fire tenders were deployed to carry out the firefighting and rescue operations. The building where the fire broke out is a G+4 structure housing around 50 families. All the residents were safely evacuated. However, two people experienced health complications due to smoke inhalation.”
“The building had parking on the ground floor, not a basement. Smoke from the parking area travelled upwards, affecting the occupants. The two individuals whose condition deteriorated due to the fumes were immediately shifted by ambulance to the district hospital. We will provide updates on their condition. They have already been taken to the hospital. Each floor accommodates about five families, with around 12 rooms configured as two-room flats. Rescue operations were conducted continuously to evacuate all the occupants safely,” Narain said.
He said that according to the preliminary findings, the fire appeared to have started while an electric vehicle was being charged.
“According to the preliminary findings, the fire appears to have started while an electric vehicle was being charged. A spark is believed to have ignited the fire, which then spread to nearby petrol vehicles, leading to the incident,” Narain said.
“In connection with the case, an FIR is being registered under the relevant sections at Phase-3 police station. The owner of the building as well as the leaseholder, have been taken into custody,” he said.
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