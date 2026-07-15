Two dead, families rescued after massive fire in residential building in Noida

A fire broke out in a residential building in Mamura village. The Noida police said that on Wednesday (Jul 15), the blaze was triggered by the sparks from an electric vehicle that was being charged. The fire quickly ignited the petrol-powered vehicles nearby.

Upon receiving the alert, local police and the Chief Fire Officer rushed to the spot alongside seven fire tenders and a hydraulic platform.

While the fire team successfully extinguished the flames and safely evacuated around 50 families residing in the building, two individuals, a man and a woman, suffered severe health complications from smoke inhalation.

They were rushed to the district hospital via ambulance, where both of them were declared dead.