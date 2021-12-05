Noida: Fines worth Rs 4 lakh imposed for activities causing pollution

The Noida Authority imposed fines to the tune of Rs 4 lakh for alleged violation of pollution norms on Saturday.

According to officials, monitoring and water spraying activities are being carried out in the Noida area as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) protocols.

The two companies — Chennai MSW and BVG India Ltd — were found to be causing dust pollution while carrying out mechanical sweeping. As per officials, the companies have to pay Rs 2 lakh each for the alleged violation of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) rules. BVG India was also fined for throwing garbage in the area during the cleaning process.

The Noida Authority carries out sprinkling on all major routes within 10 work circles as per GRAP regulations. On Sunday, they covered an area of 12.25 km using 76 tankers. From different parts of the city, nearly 404.90 tonnes of debris was collected and processed. An area of 243 km in 67 routes was also covered by mechanical sweepers, officials informed.

The pollution related control measures come in the wake of Air Quality in Noida slipping to ‘Severe’ from ‘Very Poor’ category. Since Diwali, government organisations have been carrying out cleaning and imposing fines in order to curb pollution causing activities. After a brief period of air quality improvement, the monitoring station at Sector 62 recorded an average of 420 AQI in the severe category on Saturday. The station at Knowledge Park in Greater Noida showed AQI in the range between 300 and 350 in the very poor range.