Noida: Family gets threat for letting girl ride bike, two booked

Two men have been booked for allegedly giving death threats to a family for letting their daughter drive a Royal Enfield motorcycle in a Greater Noida village. Police said an FIR has been filed in connection with the incident.

“We have received a complaint from the father of a class X student that two men in the village, Sachin and Kallu, objected to his daughter driving around on a Bullet motorcycle. The anger increased to an extent that the men hounded the family and manhandled the father. A case under IPC sections 352 (punishment for assault), 452 (trespassing) and 506 (intimidation) has been filed and action will be taken,” said Ranvijay Singh, SP Rural.

Police are also looking into a possible case of molestation and said relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act will be added after due investigation.

According to the complaint, the accused saw the girl taking out the Bullet for a joyride in the village on August 31. He then went to the girl’s house and threatened her father with dire consequences in the event she is seen on the bike again. The accused allegedly chased the father to the rooftop and assaulted him. They also fired rounds in the air to intimidate the family members before leaving, states the complaint.

“It happened all of a sudden and the entire family, including my daughter, is in fear. I am hoping police will take strict action against those who threatened us,” said the father.

Local members of the village claimed that a panchayat was held, which also concurred that the girl should not be riding the motorcycle.

According to police, Sachin is a history-sheeter.