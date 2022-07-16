Marital discord to trouble with in-laws: Noida’s Family Dispute Resolution Centre lends a hand to settle family disputes

“I have not seen or spoken to my husband for the past 10 months and he has not seen our four-month-old son,” said Bharti (29), an applicant seeking mediation and counselling services before the Family Dispute Resolution Centre (FDRC) at Noida’s Knowledge Park-1 police station, which celebrated its second foundation day Friday.

Established on July 10, 2020, FDRC is a pilot project based on a Memorandum of Understanding entered into between Deputy Commissioner of Police Vrinda Shukla (Women Security) on behalf of Noida Police and Professor Pradeep Kulshreshtha, Dean, School of Law, Sharda University. The centre facilitates mediation between parties for various family disputes including marital disputes. It also looks at issues around domestic violence, and those faced by couples in live-in relationships. Bharti’s case is one of the 46 cases this year which is under mediation at the centre.

From Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Bharti filed a complaint at Rabupura police station on June 20 while she was still living with her in-laws at Dankaur. In her complaint, she alleged that her in-laws have been mentally harassing for six years since she got married and came to live with them. “I finished my masters from Delhi University and I wanted to work after marriage. But I sacrificed my ambitions for the sake of my in-laws,” Bharti said.

A few days after filing the complaint, Bharti received a call from the centre to appear for her first counselling session which was on Friday. “I last met my husband in September when I was pregnant. I went back to my parents’ home in Delhi in December. When I came back after the birth of my child in March, my in-laws told me my husband had filed a divorce petition before the Family Court in Noida in February. I insisted that I wanted to live with my in-laws, but my mother-in law and brother-in law stood at the gate of their house and did not let me enter. I managed to somehow live there for some time while my in-laws continued to harass me,” Bharti claimed, adding that she finally left in April.

According to Bharti, her husband works in a company in Surajpur. Her husband, in the divorce petition, has alleged that Bharti would misbehave with him and his family, which she is contesting before the Family Court. “I want to live with my husband and I have made a statement to that effect before the court. It is also the reason why I’m here before the FDRC,” she said. Bharti said her husband was not present before the FDRC panel today but her in-laws have made a statement that he would be present on the next date of mediation which falls on July 22.

For Noida resident Dimple Chauhan (31), she sought the help of the centre in April after facing issues with her in-laws. “My husband was present in the first counselling session on July 1 but did not turn up today. I’m hopeful of a positive result at the end,” she said.

The foundation day event was attended by Alok Singh, Police Commissioner Noida; P K Gupta Chancellor, Sharda University; Professor Pradeep Kulshreshtha, Dean, School of Law Sharda University; and senior officials of the Noida Police and the entire FDRC team.

The Commissioner said the success of this centre has paved the way for more such centres in other zones of the state. “Legal recourse can be mentally and physically taxing. It always takes a long time to resolve family disputes and the centre helps to cut short the same. The centre has helped in improving the lives of several families,” Singh said.

Chancellor Gupta credited the law department and other departments in designing the resolution process implemented at FDRC and was hopeful that similar dispute resolution models can be implemented in the rest of the country to resolve family disputes.

Shortly after its establishment, the centre settled 106 cases out of the 119 filed. In 13 cases where mediation was unsuccessful, an FIR was registered. In 2021, out of 311 reported cases, 274 of them were settled. This year, 171 disputes were reported at the centre out of which 153 cases have been settled till now; in 18 unsuccessful cases, an FIR has been filed.

According to Dr Ritu Gautam, senior counsellor and mediation expert who is also an assistant professor of law at Sharda University, the FDRC has achieved a success rate of 88.2 per cent since its inception.

“Proceedings before the FDRC is a ‘pre-FIR stage’ wherein DCP (Women Security) refers complaints directly if she feels they have a scope for resolution. Parties can also directly approach the centre by writing a letter seeking mediation,” said Gautam.

Cases of interference by in-laws are common before the centre, Gautam added. To deal with them and other disputes, there is a dedicated team of experts which works on all aspects of the dispute. The team comprises two legal experts, Avinash Krishna Goswami and Dr Sanskriti Mishra; clinical psychologist Dr Ruchi Gautam; a mental health expert Dr Kiran Sharma; Dr Urmila Yadav who is a sociologist; Bhawna Upadhyay who is a psychiatric social worker; Archana Dhankar who has expertise in the field of clinical psychiatry; and Dr Sanchita Ray who is an expert on political science. It also includes police personnel headed by head constable Usha Bhati along with two women constables. The majority of the expert team is constituted by the staff at Sharda University.

There are two panels at the centre, which consists of three-four people out of the experts mentioned above. A minimum of three counselling sessions are recommended by the Centre. However, in some cases more sessions are also provided. Once the mediation process is completed and successful, the centre checks in with the parties about their well-being. Till the time the mediation process is ongoing, the FIR is not filed, if the process is unsuccessful, then police can file an FIR based on the complaint of the parties.

Majority of the team members at FDRC are women. According to Gautam, this allows both men and women, but especially women, to talk about their issues freely. According to head constable Bhati, who also provides counselling to couples at a counselling centre at Sector 108 police station, the lack of sensitivity among people is the key reason why such disputes take place.

“I have interacted with couples who haven’t spoken to each other for several months while living in the same house. We ensure that couples can speak to each other without interference from their families,” she said.

According to Gautam, sometimes parties are hesitant to participate in person. In such an instance, they can be counselled over the phone. The team of police personnel informs the parties in advance the date of their session and encourages them to appear in person, she said. “We get all kinds of couples, belonging to different demographics. Men and women from highly qualified educational backgrounds have sought help from the centre. Therefore, this is not a problem faced by a specific category of people,” she said.

The centre functions on Fridays and Saturdays (second and fourth) till 4.30 pm.