Barclays vice-president had a Chhath reunion planned in UP; family killed in crash

On November 11, Saurabh Upadhyay, 40, and Maneka, 35, were travelling from Noida to Prayagraj with their two sons so the family could celebrate 18-month-old Shivom’s first Chhath Puja at home.
They never made it.
The couple and their eldest son, Vyom, 7, died when their car met with an accident on the Ganga Expressway. Their younger son died later at the hospital.
Shishir Upadhyay, Saurabh’s brother-in-law, said the family had made plans for the trip well in advance. “Saurabh and Maneka were coming from Noida, while one of his sisters was coming from Benaras. The family couldn’t come home last year, so they had made plans for this year in advance,” he said over a phone call.
The family left their home in Noida’s Tech Zone early Wednesday morning. Around 8.30 am, they stopped in Budaun for breakfast. Saurabh, who worked as a vice-president at Barclays, spoke to his father, informing him that they were on their way.
“My sister-in-law had called to check on them… But Saurabh’s phone was not reachable. She then called Maneka, but a stranger picked up the call. In a broken voice, he said a black car had been crushed,” Shishir said.
According to a Hardoi police officer, around 12.40 pm on November 11, a black XUV300 carrying the family hit the divider on the Ganga Expressway near pillar number 317 in Antwa village under Sandi police station limits.
The impact was so severe that the vehicle was mangled, “Maneka, Saurav and Vyom died on the spot,” the police officer said.
Shivom was taken in a critical condition to the Community Health Centre in Bilgram and subsequently referred to Hardoi. “He died later,” the officer said, adding that an FIR hasn’t been registered in the accident.
The family had shifted to Noida around four years ago from Pune and had purchased a flat two years ago to settle here.
According to Shishir, the couple got married in 2020. Maneka used to work in the IT sector but quit after Shivom was born.
Shishir said nobody in the family had the courage to break the news to Saurabh’s parents. “We told them around 4 am on November 12, when the bodies were about to arrive. They knew there had been a very serious accident. None of us could gather the courage, how do you tell someone’s parents something like this?” he said.
On Sunday afternoon, a parcel arrived at Shishir’s home. It had been ordered by Maneka earlier. “She (Maneka) had ordered a Diwali gift for us which came today, but we do not have the courage to open and see what it is,” he said.
The family, he said, is still struggling with unanswered questions. “How it happened, what happened, it is all speculation. Nobody knows anything. What happened after they left having tea — there is nobody left to tell us,” he said.