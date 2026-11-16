Barclays vice-president had a Chhath reunion planned in UP; family killed in crash

On November 11, Saurabh Upadhyay, 40, and Maneka, 35, were travelling from Noida to Prayagraj with their two sons so the family could celebrate 18-month-old Shivom’s first Chhath Puja at home.

They never made it.

The couple and their eldest son, Vyom, 7, died when their car met with an accident on the Ganga Expressway. Their younger son died later at the hospital.

Shishir Upadhyay, Saurabh’s brother-in-law, said the family had made plans for the trip well in advance. “Saurabh and Maneka were coming from Noida, while one of his sisters was coming from Benaras. The family couldn’t come home last year, so they had made plans for this year in advance,” he said over a phone call.