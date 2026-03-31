Fake call centre busted in Noida, lured job seekers by promising offers on cruise ships abroad: Cops

The ADCP also said that the police are also looking into the criminal history of all the accused and how long they had been operating for. (File photo)

A fake call centre that allegedly duped young job seekers by promising them opportunities in other countries on cruise ships has been busted in Noida’s Sector 63 with the arrest of four men, including two brothers, police said on Tuesday.

The fake firm, operating under the name Sea Zone Recruitment and Training, allegedly lured young men and women through social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram with targeted ads of overseas job opportunities on cruise liners, said officers.

“Once victims made contact (with them), the accused allegedly extracted money in instalments. For instance, Rs 10,000 for a fitness check-up, Rs. 45,000 in the name of training, and a further Rs 25,000 for assistance with work orders and visas that went up to Rs 80,000 per victim,” said R K Gautam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.